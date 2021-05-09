INTELLICHECK (NASDAQ:IDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Intellicheck has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Intellicheck has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTELLICHECK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IDN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intellicheck in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Intellicheck stock.

Intellicheck

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:LUMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Lumen Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LUMN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lumen Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lumen Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LUMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lumen Technologies

TERRENO REALTY (NYSE:TRNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The company earned $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.9. Terreno Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERRENO REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRNO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terreno Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Terreno Realty stock.

Terreno Realty

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:SIMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Silicon Motion Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIMO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicon Motion Technology in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Silicon Motion Technology stock.

Silicon Motion Technology