SEMPRA ENERGY (NYSE:SRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm earned $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Sempra Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEMPRA ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sempra Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sempra Energy stock.

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR (NYSE:GIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year. Gildan Activewear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GIL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gildan Activewear in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gildan Activewear stock.

SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:SANA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology last released its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $2.57. Sana Biotechnology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sana Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SANA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sana Biotechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sana Biotechnology stock.

UPLAND SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:UPLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year. Upland Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPLAND SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPLD)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upland Software in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Upland Software stock.

