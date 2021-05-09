KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:KLDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. Kaleido Biosciences has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year. Kaleido Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KLDO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kaleido Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kaleido Biosciences stock.

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Its revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Horizon Therapeutics Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HZNP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Horizon Therapeutics Public stock.

LESLIE’S (NASDAQ:LESL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm earned $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Leslie’s has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.7.

IS LESLIE’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LESL)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Leslie’s in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Leslie’s stock.

OWENS & MINOR (NYSE:OMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business earned $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Its revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Owens & Minor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWENS & MINOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owens & Minor in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Owens & Minor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

