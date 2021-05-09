UBER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:UBER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has generated ($6.81) earnings per share over the last year. Uber Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UBER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBER)

37 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Uber Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 33 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Uber Technologies stock.

Uber Technologies

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:NBIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.9. Neurocrine Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBIX)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Neurocrine Biosciences stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company earned $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. GrafTech International has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. GrafTech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EAF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GrafTech International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GrafTech International stock.

GrafTech International

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SUPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SUPN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals