EXELON (NASDAQ:EXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Exelon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXELON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXC)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exelon in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exelon stock.

Exelon

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP (NYSE:PFGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Performance Food Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PFGC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Performance Food Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Performance Food Group stock.

Performance Food Group

GRAHAM (NYSE:GHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHC)

Graham last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GRAHAM? (NYSE:GHC)

UNIQURE (NASDAQ:QURE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million. uniQure has generated ($3.11) earnings per share over the last year.

IS UNIQURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QURE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for uniQure in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” uniQure stock.

uniQure