MONROE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:MRCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year. Monroe Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONROE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRCC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monroe Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Monroe Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MRCC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

10X GENOMICS (NASDAQ:TXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. 10x Genomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 10X GENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 10x Genomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 10x Genomics stock.

CMC MATERIALS (NASDAQ:CCMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. Its revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CMC Materials has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. CMC Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CMC MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCMP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CMC Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CMC Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OUTSET MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. Outset Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Outset Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OUTSET MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OM)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outset Medical in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outset Medical stock.

