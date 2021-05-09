COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:CTSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Cognizant Technology Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTSH)

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTSH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

STAAR SURGICAL (NASDAQ:STAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.2. STAAR Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAAR SURGICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STAA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STAAR Surgical in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” STAAR Surgical stock.

STAAR Surgical

BANDWIDTH (NASDAQ:BAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Bandwidth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANDWIDTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BAND)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bandwidth in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bandwidth stock.

Bandwidth

SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:SCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The business earned $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year. Sculptor Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sculptor Capital Management in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sculptor Capital Management stock.

Sculptor Capital Management