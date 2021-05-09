QUAD/GRAPHICS (NYSE:QUAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Quad/Graphics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GODADDY (NYSE:GDDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. GoDaddy has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. GoDaddy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GODADDY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GDDY)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoDaddy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GoDaddy stock.

PARSONS (NYSE:PSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company earned $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. Parsons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARSONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Parsons in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Parsons stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TECHTARGET (NASDAQ:TTGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm earned $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. Its revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TechTarget has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.5. TechTarget has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECHTARGET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTGT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TechTarget in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TechTarget stock.

