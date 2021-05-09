GENERAL MOTORS (NYSE:GM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GM)

General Motors last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company earned $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. Its revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has generated $4.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. General Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GM)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Motors in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” General Motors stock.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS (NYSE:BFAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.6. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BFAM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BFAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA (NYSE:STAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Extended Stay America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTENDED STAY AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STAY)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extended Stay America in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Extended Stay America stock.

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE (NYSE:FDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fresh Del Monte Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.6. Fresh Del Monte Produce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

