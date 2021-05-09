NEWPARK RESOURCES (NYSE:NR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Newpark Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWPARK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newpark Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Newpark Resources stock.

Newpark Resources

ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.0. Etsy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ETSY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETSY)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Etsy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Etsy stock.

Etsy

STANTEC (NYSE:STN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STN)

Stantec last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company earned $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Stantec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STN)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stantec in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stantec stock.

Stantec

VERICEL (NASDAQ:VCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business earned $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vericel has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Vericel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERICEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCEL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vericel in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vericel stock.

Vericel