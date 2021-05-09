BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP (NASDAQ:BBGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Beasley Broadcast Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FLEX (NASDAQ:FLEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business earned $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Its revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLEX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flex stock.

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS (NYSE:BBU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Business Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookfield Business Partners in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brookfield Business Partners stock.

PALOMAR (NASDAQ:PLMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.6. Palomar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALOMAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLMR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palomar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Palomar stock.

