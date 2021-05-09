QORVO (NASDAQ:QRVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo has generated $5.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Qorvo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QORVO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QRVO)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qorvo in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Qorvo stock.

ADEPTUS HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:ADPTQ)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ADEPTUS HEALTH? (OTCMKTS:ADPTQ)

XENCOR (NASDAQ:XNCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Xencor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XENCOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XNCR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xencor in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Xencor stock.

AVID TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AVID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.6. Avid Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVID TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVID)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avid Technology in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avid Technology stock.

