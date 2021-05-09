WILLIS LEASE FINANCE (NASDAQ:WLFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $61.49 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Willis Lease Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.71. The company earned $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Global in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liberty Global stock.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ALGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business earned $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegro MicroSystems in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegro MicroSystems stock.

THE ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. The ODP has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year. The ODP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ODP in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The ODP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

