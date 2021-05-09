BANCO BRADESCO (NYSE:BBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Banco Bradesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO BRADESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Bradesco in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Bradesco stock.

THE NEW YORK TIMES (NYSE:NYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The New York Times has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. The New York Times has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NYT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The New York Times in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The New York Times stock.

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET (NASDAQ:CENT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Central Garden & Pet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL GARDEN & PET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Garden & Pet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Garden & Pet stock.

HERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics has generated ($2.50) earnings per share over the last year. Heron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heron Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Heron Therapeutics stock.

