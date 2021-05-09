AZIYO BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:AZYO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Aziyo Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aziyo Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AZIYO BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZYO)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aziyo Biologics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aziyo Biologics stock.

DUN & BRADSTREET (NYSE:DNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm earned $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dun & Bradstreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUN & BRADSTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DNB)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dun & Bradstreet in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dun & Bradstreet stock.

BLOOM ENERGY (NYSE:BE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bloom Energy has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Bloom Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLOOM ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bloom Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bloom Energy stock.

APOLLO MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AMEH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Apollo Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

