FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOXA)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FOX in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FOX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FOXA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DCP MIDSTREAM (NYSE:DCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. DCP Midstream has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year. DCP Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DCP MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DCP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DCP Midstream in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” DCP Midstream stock.

CACTUS (NYSE:WHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Cactus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CACTUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WHD)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cactus in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cactus stock.

TUPPERWARE BRANDS (NYSE:TUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Its revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tupperware Brands has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.7. Tupperware Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUPPERWARE BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TUP)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tupperware Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tupperware Brands stock.

