NOVO NORDISK A/S (NYSE:NVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Novo Nordisk A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVO NORDISK A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVO)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Novo Nordisk A/S stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:UTHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. Its revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Therapeutics has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. United Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UTHR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United Therapeutics stock.

NUVASIVE (NASDAQ:NUVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year. NuVasive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUVASIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NUVA)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NuVasive in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NuVasive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVOLENT HEALTH (NYSE:EVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Evolent Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOLENT HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolent Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evolent Health stock.

