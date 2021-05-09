FEDNAT (NASDAQ:FNHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.30. FedNat has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. FedNat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDNAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FNHC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FedNat in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FedNat stock.

SUNRUN (NASDAQ:RUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Sunrun has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.3. Sunrun has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNRUN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sunrun in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sunrun stock.

PDC ENERGY (NASDAQ:PDCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. PDC Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PDC ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDCE)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PDC Energy in the last year. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PDC Energy stock.

PRIMORIS SERVICES (NASDAQ:PRIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services last posted its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm earned $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Primoris Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIMORIS SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRIM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Primoris Services in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Primoris Services stock.

