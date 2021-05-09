FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FOX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FOX stock.

RAYONIER (NYSE:RYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.9. Rayonier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYONIER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RYN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rayonier in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rayonier stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RYN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:SJI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. South Jersey Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SJI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for South Jersey Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” South Jersey Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SJI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RADWARE (NASDAQ:RDWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.0. Radware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDWR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Radware in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Radware stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RDWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

