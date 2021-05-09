OCWEN FINANCIAL (NYSE:OCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.4. Ocwen Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ALBEMARLE (NYSE:ALB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Albemarle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBEMARLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALB)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albemarle in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Albemarle stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT (NYSE:NRZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year. New Residential Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NRZ)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Residential Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” New Residential Investment stock.

ACCOLADE (NASDAQ:ACCD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS ACCOLADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACCD)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accolade in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Accolade stock.

