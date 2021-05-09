PIXELWORKS (NASDAQ:PXLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. Pixelworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PIXELWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PXLW)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pixelworks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pixelworks stock.

ATMOS ENERGY (NYSE:ATO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Atmos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATMOS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atmos Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atmos Energy stock.

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES (NYSE:UGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.3. Ultrapar Participações has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UGP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultrapar Participações in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultrapar Participações stock.

XPERI (NASDAQ:XPER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year. Xperi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPERI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XPER)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xperi in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Xperi stock.

