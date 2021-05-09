REPUBLIC SERVICES (NYSE:RSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Republic Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPUBLIC SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RSG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Services stock.

Republic Services

PRIMERICA (NYSE:PRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica has generated $8.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Primerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Primerica in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Primerica stock.

Primerica

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE (NYSE:AEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. American Equity Investment Life has generated $5.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. American Equity Investment Life has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Equity Investment Life in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Equity Investment Life stock.

American Equity Investment Life

MIDDLESEX WATER (NASDAQ:MSEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Middlesex Water has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Middlesex Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIDDLESEX WATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSEX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Middlesex Water in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Middlesex Water stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Middlesex Water