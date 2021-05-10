Earnings results for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.86%. The high price target for ADMS is $12.50 and the low price target for ADMS is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Adamas Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

In the past three months, Adamas Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought 58.68% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,233.00 in company stock and sold $19,053.00 in company stock. Only 19.70% of the stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 44.23% of the stock of Adamas Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS



Earnings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Adamas Pharmaceuticals is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adamas Pharmaceuticals is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

