Earnings results for Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.75.

Ambac Financial Group last announced its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77. The company earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49 million. Ambac Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ambac Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Ambac Financial Group.

Dividend Strength: Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group does not currently pay a dividend. Ambac Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

In the past three months, Ambac Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Ambac Financial Group is held by insiders. 79.67% of the stock of Ambac Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC



The P/E ratio of Ambac Financial Group is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ambac Financial Group is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ambac Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

