Earnings results for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

American Public Education last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company earned $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. American Public Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Public Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.11%. The high price target for APEI is $45.00 and the low price target for APEI is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Public Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.33, American Public Education has a forecasted upside of 34.1% from its current price of $30.82. American Public Education has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education does not currently pay a dividend. American Public Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

In the past three months, American Public Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,238.00 in company stock. Only 3.73% of the stock of American Public Education is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of American Public Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI



Earnings for American Public Education are expected to grow by 21.37% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of American Public Education is 26.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of American Public Education is 26.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.11. American Public Education has a PEG Ratio of 1.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Public Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

