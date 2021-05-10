Earnings results for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69.

Anterix last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Anterix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anterix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.04%. The high price target for ATEX is $100.00 and the low price target for ATEX is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anterix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.25, Anterix has a forecasted upside of 41.0% from its current price of $48.39. Anterix has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix does not currently pay a dividend. Anterix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

In the past three months, Anterix insiders have sold 198.82% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $589,287.00 in company stock and sold $1,760,889.00 in company stock. Only 6.54% of the stock of Anterix is held by insiders. 91.23% of the stock of Anterix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX



Earnings for Anterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.01) to ($1.79) per share. Anterix has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

