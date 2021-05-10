Earnings results for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Applied Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. Applied Therapeutics has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year. Applied Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 213.64%. The high price target for APLT is $85.00 and the low price target for APLT is $35.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.67, Applied Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 213.6% from its current price of $17.43. Applied Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Applied Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

In the past three months, Applied Therapeutics insiders have bought 632.98% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,148,584.00 in company stock and sold $156,701.00 in company stock. Only 31.50% of the stock of Applied Therapeutics is held by insiders. 54.25% of the stock of Applied Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT



Earnings for Applied Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.51) to ($4.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Therapeutics is -3.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Applied Therapeutics is -3.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here