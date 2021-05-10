Earnings results for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 129.50%. The high price target for AVDL is $22.00 and the low price target for AVDL is $17.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 129.5% from its current price of $8.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Avadel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

In the past three months, Avadel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 53.78% of the stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL



Earnings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($1.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 40.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals is 40.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.11.

More latest stories: here