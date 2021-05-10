Earnings results for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.83%. The high price target for AVEO is $26.00 and the low price target for AVEO is $9.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. AVEO Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

In the past three months, AVEO Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 33.70% of the stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO



Earnings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($1.67) per share. The P/E ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals is -4.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 6.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

