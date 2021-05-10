Earnings results for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Axsome Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.05. Axsome Therapeutics has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Axsome Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 134.96%. The high price target for AXSM is $225.00 and the low price target for AXSM is $66.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axsome Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.83, Axsome Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 135.0% from its current price of $56.96. Axsome Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Axsome Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

In the past three months, Axsome Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.00% of the stock of Axsome Therapeutics is held by insiders. 63.64% of the stock of Axsome Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM



Earnings for Axsome Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($3.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Axsome Therapeutics is -21.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axsome Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 11.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

