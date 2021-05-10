Earnings results for Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Bally’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm earned $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bally’s has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year. Bally’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bally’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.82%. The high price target for BALY is $80.00 and the low price target for BALY is $61.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s does not currently pay a dividend. Bally’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

In the past three months, Bally’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $54,696,925.00 in company stock. 40.34% of the stock of Bally’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY



Earnings for Bally’s are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Bally’s is -135.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bally’s is -135.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bally’s has a P/B Ratio of 9.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

