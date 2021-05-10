Earnings results for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has generated ($2.02) earnings per share over the last year. BioXcel Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioXcel Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 233.61%. The high price target for BTAI is $175.00 and the low price target for BTAI is $60.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BioXcel Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.82, BioXcel Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 233.6% from its current price of $30.52. BioXcel Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. BioXcel Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

In the past three months, BioXcel Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,389,500.00 in company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of BioXcel Therapeutics is held by insiders. 48.71% of the stock of BioXcel Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI



Earnings for BioXcel Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.83) to ($3.88) per share. The P/E ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics is -9.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics is -9.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 20.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

