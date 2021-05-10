Earnings results for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.74%. The high price target for BRG is $11.00 and the low price target for BRG is $9.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.25, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $9.34. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.96%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is 79.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 158.54% in the coming year. This indicates that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

In the past three months, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT insiders have sold 120.95% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $129,098.00 in company stock and sold $285,244.00 in company stock. Only 23.82% of the stock of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is held by insiders. 52.39% of the stock of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG



Earnings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT are expected to grow by 20.59% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is -6.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

