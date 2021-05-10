Earnings results for BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

BRP Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm earned $69.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. BRP Group has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. BRP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.86%. The high price target for BRP is $70.00 and the low price target for BRP is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group does not currently pay a dividend. BRP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

In the past three months, BRP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.93% of the stock of BRP Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.84% of the stock of BRP Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP



Earnings for BRP Group are expected to grow by 78.95% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of BRP Group is -38.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BRP Group is -38.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BRP Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

