Earnings results for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $8.17.

Cannae last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business earned $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Its revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cannae has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.4. Cannae has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cannae in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.74%. The high price target for CNNE is $52.00 and the low price target for CNNE is $43.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae does not currently pay a dividend. Cannae does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

In the past three months, Cannae insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $436,900.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Cannae is held by insiders. 84.83% of the stock of Cannae is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cannae are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $14.95 to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 2.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 2.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.85. Cannae has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

