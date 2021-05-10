Earnings results for CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

CarLotz last posted its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.28. The company earned $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 million. CarLotz has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CarLotz has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarLotz in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 211.17%. The high price target for LOTZ is $22.00 and the low price target for LOTZ is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarLotz has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, CarLotz has a forecasted upside of 211.2% from its current price of $7.07. CarLotz has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

CarLotz does not currently pay a dividend. CarLotz does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CarLotz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

