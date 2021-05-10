Earnings results for CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

CarParts.com last posted its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm earned $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. CarParts.com has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. CarParts.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarParts.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.82%. The high price target for PRTS is $28.00 and the low price target for PRTS is $15.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarParts.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.40, CarParts.com has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $15.02. CarParts.com has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com does not currently pay a dividend. CarParts.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

In the past three months, CarParts.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,815,769.00 in company stock. 46.10% of the stock of CarParts.com is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 74.36% of the stock of CarParts.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS



Earnings for CarParts.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of CarParts.com is -22.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CarParts.com is -22.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CarParts.com has a P/B Ratio of 44.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

