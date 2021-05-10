Earnings results for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Castle Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Castle Biosciences has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Castle Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Castle Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.92%. The high price target for CSTL is $94.00 and the low price target for CSTL is $80.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Castle Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.00, Castle Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 40.9% from its current price of $60.32. Castle Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Castle Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

In the past three months, Castle Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,998,799.00 in company stock. 39.70% of the stock of Castle Biosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.42% of the stock of Castle Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL



Earnings for Castle Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Castle Biosciences is -354.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Castle Biosciences is -354.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Castle Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 12.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here