Earnings results for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business earned $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.87%. The high price target for CPRX is $10.00 and the low price target for CPRX is $5.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

In the past three months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 64.86% of the stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX



Earnings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 7.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 7.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

