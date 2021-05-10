Earnings results for Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Cerence last issued its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Cerence has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerence in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.54%. The high price target for CRNC is $155.00 and the low price target for CRNC is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerence has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.00, Cerence has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $89.42. Cerence has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence does not currently pay a dividend. Cerence does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

In the past three months, Cerence insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,811,310.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Cerence is held by insiders. 97.19% of the stock of Cerence is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC



Earnings for Cerence are expected to grow by 52.46% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Cerence is -149.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerence is -149.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerence has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

