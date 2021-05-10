Earnings results for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

CEVA last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,216.0. CEVA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEVA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.62%. The high price target for CEVA is $100.00 and the low price target for CEVA is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA does not currently pay a dividend. CEVA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

In the past three months, CEVA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,392,417.00 in company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of CEVA is held by insiders. 85.90% of the stock of CEVA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA



Earnings for CEVA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of CEVA is 5,216.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of CEVA is 5,216.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.84. CEVA has a PEG Ratio of 23.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CEVA has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

