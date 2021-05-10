Earnings results for Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Clarus last released its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Clarus has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.2. Clarus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clarus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.36%. The high price target for CLAR is $22.00 and the low price target for CLAR is $22.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clarus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Clarus has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $19.58. Clarus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus has a dividend yield of 0.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Clarus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Clarus is 16.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Clarus will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.76% next year. This indicates that Clarus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

In the past three months, Clarus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,577,499.00 in company stock. Only 28.50% of the stock of Clarus is held by insiders. 63.81% of the stock of Clarus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR



Earnings for Clarus are expected to grow by 84.78% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Clarus is 56.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Clarus is 56.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.03. Clarus has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

