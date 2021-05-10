Earnings results for Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.16.

Cooper-Standard last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cooper-Standard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cooper-Standard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.99%. The high price target for CPS is $30.00 and the low price target for CPS is $30.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cooper-Standard has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Cooper-Standard has a forecasted downside of 14.0% from its current price of $34.88. Cooper-Standard has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard does not currently pay a dividend. Cooper-Standard does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

In the past three months, Cooper-Standard insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Cooper-Standard is held by insiders. 96.06% of the stock of Cooper-Standard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS



The P/E ratio of Cooper-Standard is -1.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cooper-Standard is -1.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cooper-Standard has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

