Earnings results for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

CrossAmerica Partners last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm earned $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. CrossAmerica Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrossAmerica Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.18%. The high price target for CAPL is $18.00 and the low price target for CAPL is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CrossAmerica Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.67, CrossAmerica Partners has a forecasted downside of 18.2% from its current price of $20.37. CrossAmerica Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CrossAmerica Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 411.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, CrossAmerica Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 250.00% in the coming year. This indicates that CrossAmerica Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

In the past three months, CrossAmerica Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.89% of the stock of CrossAmerica Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL



Earnings for CrossAmerica Partners are expected to grow by 42.37% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 7.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of CrossAmerica Partners is 7.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.78. CrossAmerica Partners has a P/B Ratio of 8.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

