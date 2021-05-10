Earnings results for Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Danaos last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Danaos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danaos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.25%. The high price target for DAC is $67.00 and the low price target for DAC is $6.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Danaos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.42, Danaos has a forecasted downside of 32.3% from its current price of $65.56. Danaos has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos does not currently pay a dividend. Danaos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

In the past three months, Danaos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.49% of the stock of Danaos is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Danaos (NYSE:DAC



Earnings for Danaos are expected to grow by 48.88% in the coming year, from $7.12 to $10.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Danaos is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Danaos is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.83. Danaos has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

