Earnings results for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Despegar.com last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Despegar.com has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Despegar.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Despegar.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.53%. The high price target for DESP is $23.00 and the low price target for DESP is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com does not currently pay a dividend. Despegar.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

In the past three months, Despegar.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.07% of the stock of Despegar.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Despegar.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Despegar.com is -7.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Despegar.com is -7.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Despegar.com has a P/B Ratio of 4.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

