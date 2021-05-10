Earnings results for Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Digital Media Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Digital Media Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Digital Media Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.60%. The high price target for DMS is $16.00 and the low price target for DMS is $13.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Digital Media Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

In the past three months, Digital Media Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,374,436.00 in company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Digital Media Solutions is held by institutions.

