Earnings results for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The business earned $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.0. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

In the past three months, Eagle Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.10% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 95.12% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX



Earnings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.07) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is 119.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is 119.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.49. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

