Earnings results for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Energizer last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company earned $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Energizer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energizer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.70%. The high price target for ENR is $60.00 and the low price target for ENR is $46.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energizer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.40, Energizer has a forecasted upside of 3.7% from its current price of $50.53. Energizer has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer pays a meaningful dividend of 2.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Energizer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Energizer is 51.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Energizer will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.48% next year. This indicates that Energizer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

In the past three months, Energizer insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $231,215.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Energizer is held by insiders. 86.35% of the stock of Energizer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energizer (NYSE:ENR



Earnings for Energizer are expected to grow by 14.47% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Energizer is -31.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energizer is -31.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energizer has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Energizer has a P/B Ratio of 11.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here