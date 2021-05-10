Earnings results for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Ferro last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Ferro has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Ferro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ferro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.78%. The high price target for FOE is $18.00 and the low price target for FOE is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ferro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Ferro has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $17.54. Ferro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro does not currently pay a dividend. Ferro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

In the past three months, Ferro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $418,530.00 in company stock. Only 2.95% of the stock of Ferro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferro (NYSE:FOE



Earnings for Ferro are expected to grow by 36.84% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Ferro is -292.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ferro is -292.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ferro has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ferro has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here